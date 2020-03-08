Watch Peggy Gou play Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’ in tribute to Andrew Weatherall

Peggy Gou paid tribute to the late Andrew Weatherall at her gig in Leeds last night (March 7) – watch footage below.

The DJ was headlining the Inner City Electronic festival in the city last night, and was due to be playing alongside Weatherall.

Paying tribute to the producer and DJ, she closed her set with Primal Scream’s Weatherall-produced track ‘Loaded’.

Advertisement

“Thank you so much Leeds,” she wrote on Instagram. “My last song was a tribute to Andrew Weatherall, he was supposed to play last night with me 🙁 thank you again.” Watch footage of the performance below.

Weatherall passed away last month after suffering a pulmonary embolism. Peggy Gou was amongst a host of musicians who paid tribute to the lauded DJ and producer.

“I can’t believe we’ve lost another legend…” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Andrew was truly one of the most important & influential artists in the DJ world and beyond. I always had goosebumps every time he played.

“I remember when I met him for the first time in Australia I was nervous and he was such a gentleman too, I was dancing to his music until a minute before I had to go on stage in another room!

“He also complimented on one of my mixes that was only few years ago but it meant so much to me and couraged me to an extent I will never forget that…. I really can’t believe this and devastated. RIP Sir Weatherall.”

Advertisement

In the wake of the legendary DJ’s death, a massive 900 hours of mixes by Andrew Weatherall have been shared by a group of fans.

An NME obituary called Weatherall an “innovator” who “bridged the worlds of rock and Ibiza”.

“For many he will be remembered as a figure of enlightenment, opening doors and shattering barriers to wake young minds to the wide-reaching possibilities of dance music. His lingering message remains: don’t fight it, feel it.”