Watch Pendulum cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’

Pendulum covered Taylor Swift‘s 2022 hit single ‘Anti-Hero’ as part of a recent radio session – watch the performance below.

The Australian drum and bass group put their own unique spin on the ‘Midnights’ track for the latest edition of Triple J‘s ‘Like A Version’ series. In a video explaining why they took on the song, Pendulum admitted to being “Swifties”.

“We just thought [Swift] needed some exposure,” joked frontman Rob Swire. “Really just needed some help shifting those numbers, selling some tour tickets.”

Advertisement

Bassist Gareth McGrillen added: “She’s really talented and we just thought she needed a bit of help down under.”

Swire explained: “We just tried a whole bunch of stuff at drum and bass tempo and it just really lent itself to that sort of speed.”

Pendulum also delivered a live rendition of their recent single ‘Colourfast’ during the session – check out the videos below.

Advertisement

Next spring, Pendulum will embark on a UK arena tour which includes a show at The O2 in London. You can see the full schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

MARCH:

24 – First Direct Arena – Leeds

25 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester

26 – International Arena – Cardiff

28 – Resorts World Arena – Birmingham

29 – The O2 – London

31 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow

Back in May, Pendulum released the single ‘Halo’ featuring Bullet For My Valentine‘s frontman Matt Tuck.



The band’s third and latest studio album, ‘Immersion’, arrived in 2010. After going on hiatus in 2012, Pendulum reformed in 2016 and released the EP ‘Elemental’ in the summer of 2021.

Speaking to NME in 2020 about their new music plans, Swire said: “[After the ‘Elemental’ EP, we’ll] then maybe try to come up with some Knife Party music or do an onslaught of tracks. It’s pretty open right now, which is one of the benefits of the pandemic.”

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, is set to release ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ next Friday (October 27). Her record-breaking new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, hit cinemas last week.