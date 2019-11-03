Watch people yell YG’s ‘Fuck Donald Trump’ lyrics at the president as he waves back

It happened while the Commander in Chief was sat ringside at UFC 244

Donald Trump stopped by New York’s Madison Square Garden last night for UFC 244 and was met with boos and people yelling the lyrics to YG‘s ‘FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)’ at him.

Not seeming to care all that much about the cold reception, the president waved back at his detractors as he sat ringside for the event that saw Jorge Masvidal defeat Nate Diaz in the main event.

Aside from being booed, POTUS and his presidential entourage, which included several Secret Service agents, were subject to some people yelling the chorus to YG and Nipsey Hussle‘s anti-Trump anthem.

Take a look at some clips from the event below:

The incident comes after YG caused a stir online last week after footage of the rapper berating a fan and kicking off stage for refusing to shout “fuck Donald Trump” went viral.

The rapper was performing at Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio, when he invited the fan up from the crowd to partake in a little political to and fro.

