Watch Pet Shop Boys perform ‘It’s A Sin’ from new ‘Dreamworld’ Copenhagen live movie

Pet Shop Boys have shared an exclusive clip of them performing ‘It’s A Sin’ for their new ‘Dreamworld’ Copenhagen live movie – watch it exclusively on NME above.

The band’s new live film – recorded during their 2023 ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ world tour – will hit cinemas on January 31 and February 4.

“This cinematic celebration of Pet Shop Boys’ unparalleled career promises to be an unmissable experience for fans and music enthusiasts alike,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing who are sharing the film.

“Join us in celebrating four decades of musical innovation as we bring the magic of ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ to the big screen.”

Tickets for the screenings are available here.

In a five-star review of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘Dreamworld’ gig in Hull in 2022, NME praised “the band’s infallible greatest hits collection, and their ability to constantly stay ahead of the pack”.

It added: “[The concert] shows the range of styles and subjects tackled in their canon, and is a two-hour joyous celebration of their decades of holding pop to a higher standard.”

The band also recently extended the ‘Dreamworld’ tour into 2024 with new UK and Irish dates.

Find any remaining tickets here and see the dates below.

JUNE 2024

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

06 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

08 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

09 – Co-op Live, Manchester

11 – SSE Arena, Belfast

22 – Isle of Wight Festival 2024, Newport