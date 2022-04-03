Watch Pete Davidson and Gunna take aim at “long-ass” movies on ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson and Gunna teamed up last night (April 2) for a Saturday Night Live sketch about the unnecessary length of certain movies – watch the clip below.

The pair – along with Chris Redd and Simon Rex – collaborated in a sketch titled ‘Short-Ass Movies’ about how movies that exceed runtimes of 100 minutes are not suitable for late night viewing.

Taking aim at films such as The Batman, Amadeus, Heat and Once Upon A Time In America for their extended runtimes, Davidson says he can’t handle any more long movies because he’s “a simple man with no attention span”.

“Night after night, there’s only one kind of movie I’m always looking for, and that’s a short-ass movie/ A really short movie, like at most an hour 40/ Gimme a short-ass movie,” Davidson raps in the sketch.

Gunna, who was this week’s SNL musical guest, shares Davidson’s distaste for lengthy films, joining the sketch to list off a number of shorter features he prefers: The Lion King, Bad Moms and “all three Austin Powers” films.

Elsewhere in the sketch, Davidson reveals that he “pissed himself twice” while watching The Batman because “it was longer than The Hobbit“, and Simon Rex (aka “Dirt Nasty” in the music world) celebrates the short runtime of eight Ernest movies and how “a true thing of beauty is the three-minute short before every Pixar movie”.

Davidson also jokes about the runtime of his own movie, The King Of Staten Island, which has a runtime of 2hr 17mins. “But we needed all of those minutes,” he claims.

You can watch the ‘Short-Ass Movie’ sketch below:

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live took on the Will Smith Oscars slap in a number of sketches across the show.

Host Jerrod Carmichael dissected the incident in his cold open on Saturday Night Live without directly mentioning Smith, Rock or the word “slap”.

The usual ‘Fox & Friends’ parody included a call to Donald Trump (played by comedian and actor James Austin Johnson), where he was asked his thoughts on the Oscars incident. “I did see slap. I enjoyed slap,” he said. “I was very impressed by Hitch. Quite an arm on Hitch. I always knew Hitch had an arm.”

Colin Jost and Michael Che also roasted Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during ‘Weekend Update’. “Intelligence officials are saying that Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing in Ukraine,” Jost said. “Which is kind of like Will Smith’s agent telling him, ‘You crushed it at the Oscars.’”

In a separate sketch, Chris Redd starred as Smith in the audience at the Oscars, chatting to a seat filler, played by Carmichael. As Carmichael goes to take a selfie with the actor, Smith casually jumps up to go and slap Rock, returning as if nothing happened and asking “So where are you from, man?”