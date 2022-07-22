Watch Peter Buck and Kim Thayil join The Black Crowes on stage

R.E.M guitarist Peter Buck and Soundgraden‘s Kim Tahyil surprised fans when they joined The Black Crowes on stage at the latter band’s Seattle show earlier this week – watch the performances below.

Both revered musicians appeared during the encore at The Black Crowes’ Chateau Ste. show at the Michelle Winery Amphitheatre in Woodinville, Washington, on Wednesday (July 20).

Buck came out as a guest for a cover performance of his band’s ‘The One I Love’, sticking around as Thayil came out for the collective to perform a rendition of Velvet Underground‘s ‘Rock And Roll’.

The Black Crowes posted a 12-minute video of the collaborative performances on their Instagram, which can be seen below.

The Black Crowes had announced their reformation in 2019 for a ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ 30th anniversary tour, of which Wednesday’s Seattle-area show was a part of.

They had shared news of their disbandment in 2015, with guitarist Rich Robinson saying the split was due to a disagreement with his brother, frontman Chris. A statement at the time saw Rich Robinson say he couldn’t abide by his brother’s demand that he “give up my equal share of the band and that our drummer for 28 years and original partner, Steve Gorman”. Chris Robinson later issued a counter statement.

Nevertheless, the 2019 reformation has since seen the outfit release a reunion film, Brothers Of A Feather, last year. In it, the band celebrate the reunion of the brothers and feature three concert and studio performances of the band at their peak.

The Georgia outfit are headed to the UK and Ireland later this year as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations marking the release of their debut album.