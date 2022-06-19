Watch Peter Crouch join Kasabian on stage at Isle of Wight Festival

Kasabian played Isle Of Wight Festival last night (June 18), and were joined on stage by Peter Crouch – see footage below.

The ex-England footballer is a huge, longtime fan of the Leicester band, and he joined them to dance on stage during a rendition of their hit single ‘Fire’.

The performance came after Blossoms had their set at the festival cut short earlier in the day due to adverse weather issues.

Advertisement

The Stockport five-piece were forced to stop their set half way through due to high winds affecting equipment and stage rigging.

Watch Crouch join Kasabian on stage below:

Absolute scenes at Isle of Wight festival! Peter Crouch on stage with Kasabian 🕺 📹 @2ritchierich pic.twitter.com/JZjeEerhY9 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 18, 2022

Absolutely insane set by Kasabian at the IOW festival and to end it with FIRE was simply spectacular and he invited his mate Peter Crouch to end it! WOW pic.twitter.com/4vqeAUieAk — Johnny Gibney (@JohnnyGibney) June 18, 2022

Kasabian are set to release their forthcoming album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria‘ this year, and this month shared new song ‘Chemicals’ and announced new UK autumn/winter tour dates.

Advertisement

‘Chemicals’ follows ‘ALYGATOR‘, and ‘SCRIPTVRE‘, which were shared last year and earlier this year respectively.

Guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno, who took over on frontman duties after the band fired Tom Meighan for his domestic violence conviction two years ago, explained of the new track to NME: “We all make up this narrative of who we think we are.

“This is about ripping that up, going against all that and no longer going with your own madness. You need to go somewhere else and re-set everything.”

Meanwhile, Former frontman Tom Meighan has announced his first festival date since his sacking from the band last year.

Last summer, the Leicester band announced they had ordered Meighan to leave the group after it emerged that he had assaulted his partner, Vikki Ager.

Meighan pleaded guilty and was required to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work. The singer has since married Ager and relocated to Cornwall.

After a spate of headline gigs earlier this year, Meighan will headline the Looe! Live festival in Cornwall on the weekend of September 16-18.