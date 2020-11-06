Residents of Philadelphia have been filmed dancing in the street to Diana Ross in celebration of the news that Joe Biden has taken the lead in the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

Current President Donald Trump did have a big lead in the state, but that has now vanished as mail-in ballots have been added to the results.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the race for president, with Biden only needing to be called the winner there to be named the 46th President of the United States. Trump, however, would need to take PA as well as Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia.

At the time of writing, Biden’s lead in PA is now over 9,000 votes. Approximately 95% of votes in the state have now been called.

Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Ellie Rushing shared a video from a street in the city shortly after Biden took the lead in the race.

West Philly reacts to Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania by dancing in the street, of course pic.twitter.com/WBuipfLydN — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) November 6, 2020

“West Philly reacts to Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania by dancing in the street, of course,” Rushing wrote alongside a video of residents dancing in front of their houses and a passing car honking while Diana Ross’ 1980 track ‘I’m Coming Out’ can be heard playing out across the street. Watch it above now.

Biden has also taken the lead in Georgia and held his position at the fore of the race in Nevada and Arizona.

Trump has continued to voice his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, accusing the Democrats of voting “shenanigans” during a White House press conference yesterday (November 6).

Speaking last night, Trump alleged that he would be “easily winning” if only the “legal votes” were counted from Tuesday’s election.