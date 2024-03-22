Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst reunite as Better Oblivion Community Center

Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst instigated a surprise Better Oblivion Community Center reunion when she made an appearance at one of his shows.

The pair released a self-titled album together in 2019, which they then took out on tour, before the Bright Eyes frontman made an appearance on Bridgers’ 2020 album ‘Punisher’. They hadn’t done anything since, sparking rumours of a change in their relationship.

Now, the pair reunited during a show at LA’s Teragram ballroom, which formed part of Oberst’s ‘Conor Oberst And Friends’ residency tour. They performed three songs together – a rendition of Bright Eyes’ classic ‘Lua’ and their Better Oblivion Community Center song ‘My City’ (for which Bridgers needed a lyric sheet passed over), before they wrapped up the show with a performance of Oberst’s 2014 song ‘Double Life’.

Check out fan-filmed footage of their performance below:

PHOEBE AND CONOR SINGING MY CITY TONIGHT AT CONOR’S SHOW pic.twitter.com/lrrsIKbazS — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) March 22, 2024

Bridgers has spent a large part of the past year being part of another supergroup, Boygenius, alongside Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

Dacus shared a message earlier this month, coinciding with the group’s first BRIT Award win, in which she reflected on the trio’s hugely successful past 12 months.