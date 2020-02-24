News Music News

Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst star in new mockumentary about the making of ‘Conan’

The duo play production assistants

Damian Jones
Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers of Better Oblivion Credit: Getty

Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst have teamed up again in a new mockumentary, which goes behind the scenes of Conan.

Meet The Conan Staff is a new YouTube series from the Conan writing team and the latest episode, which you can view below, sees the duo play production assistants.

“I sort of stumbled into the role of being the voice of the emo and indie rock movement,” Oberst says at the beginning. “But that was just to pay the bills. Really, I wanted to break into late-night television production. I guess you could say I’m the Happy Gilmore of emo.”

Oberst acknowledges he doesn’t get special treatment just because he is a famous musician. “Everyone at Conan is super understanding and really trying to help me,” he says, while writers knock stacks of paper out of his hand and scream at him for randomly bursting into song.

Later, Conan O’Brien arrives in the conference room, takes Oberst’s guitar out of his hands and smashes it to the ground.

Meanwhile, Bridgers is a celebrated assistant, who is applauded for singing about coffee as the staff chant her name.

Meet The Conan Staff premiered on February 18. Comedians Chris Fleming and Ever Mainard are also set to appear in forthcoming episodes.

Last year, Oberst and Bridgers toured their joint project, Better Oblivion Community Center which saw the pair perform a number of covers including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’.

