Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Barnett cover Gillian Welch’s ‘Everything Is Free’

Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Barnett have teamed up for a stripped-back cover of the Gillian Welch classic ‘Everything Is Free’. The pair performed the track live for Newport Folk Festival’s virtual event on Sunday (August 2).

A video of the performance was uploaded to YouTube, which you can find below:

The duet took place via livestream, which showed Bridgers and Barnett perform from their cross-continental homes of Los Angeles and Melbourne, respectively.

Both artists are no strangers to Welch, having previously covered ‘Everything Is Free’ for different occasions. Bridgers covered the song with Julien Baker in 2018 while performing at Winnipeg Folk Festival, whereas Barnett took her cover on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that same year. This is, however, the first time they have sung it together.

Back in June, Phoebe Bridgers released her second solo studio album, ‘Punisher’. The highly-acclaimed release received a five-star rating from NME, which praised her ability to “branch out from the downbeat alt-folk of her 2018 debut album, exploring millennial dread with a broader sonic palette”.

Courtney Barnett recently teased new “solo folk songs” on the way, telling Australian radio station Double J that her new music has “a distinctly different feel” as a result of being written in various hotel rooms, including time spent in quarantine.