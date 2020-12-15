Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Dolly Parton play Cyndi Lauper’s virtual Christmas gig

Phoebe Bridgers and Dolly Parton were among a host of artists who performed at an online Christmas benefit gig for Cyndi Lauper over the weekend.

The 10th annual event – Home For The Holidays – also saw the likes of Brittany Howard, King Princess, Kim Petras, Adam Lambert, Cher and Boy George perform virtually.

Bridgers and her bandmate and collaborator Marshall Vore sang their cover of McCarthy Trenching’s ‘Christmas Song’ while Parton performed her own recent festive number ‘Christmas Is’.

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard also sang ‘Georgia’, Cher performed her cover of Marc Cohn’s ‘Walking In Memphis’ and Boy George covered Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’. You can view the whole broadcast below.

The annual show raises money for True Colors United, a nonprofit organisation Lauper founded 12 years ago to combat LGBTQ youth homelessness.

“It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things – my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do,” Lauper recently said in a statement.

“The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began.

“Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”

Meanwhile, Bridgers recently gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her video for ‘Savior Complex’.

Released earlier this month, the black-and-white visuals star Normal People‘s Paul Mescal and were directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve).