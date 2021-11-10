Watch Phoebe Bridgers and MUNA perform ‘Silk Chiffon’ on ‘Corden’

MUNA were the most recent musical guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden where they were joined by Phoebe Bridgers to perform recent collaboration ‘Silk Chiffon’.

For their rendition, the band and Bridgers turned the Corden stage into a glitzy prom night affair, flanked by a disco ball and pink balloons, and decked out in formal wear.

All combined, the stage design and costuming suit ‘Silk Chiffon’ – a euphoric declaration of queer love that the band’s Naomi McPherson described as “a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to” upon release – to a tee. Watch the performance below:

‘Silk Chiffon’ arrived in September and marked the first single from MUNA since they announced their signing to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records back in May. Following its release, the band joined Bridgers on several dates of her North American tour.

Early next year, MUNA will also support Kacey Musgraves on the singer’s North American tour behind latest album ‘Star-Crossed’.

Bridgers, meanwhile, recently joined Matty Healy onstage after The 1975 frontman appeared as the surprise support act for Bridgers’ show in Los Angeles last month.

Bridgers and Healy performed ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ together, Bridgers’ collaboration with The 1975 from last year’s ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’. It marked the first time the pair had played the song together.

Earlier that month, Bridgers’ Boygenius bandmate Julien Baker also performed with Bridgers at one of her shows, with the pair covering Loudon Wainwright III’s ‘One Many Guy’ together.