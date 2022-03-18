Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane cover My Chemical Romance at SXSW

Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane took on a cover of My Chemical Romance‘s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ at SXSW – watch below.

On Wednesday night (March 16), Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records hosted a showcase at the Austin festival, which they called the ‘Saddest Factory Records Corporate Retreat’.

The showcase included Charlie Hickey, Sloppy Jane, Claud, and MUNA, with Bridgers acting as MC and joining artists on stage throughout the night.

At the end of the event, there was a ‘TEAM BUILDING: Karaoke’ session, which is when Bridgers joined the members of Sloppy Jane to lead a singalong of My Chemical Romance’s 2006 single.

Phoebe Bridgers recently shared a new live version of her track ‘Chinese Satellite’. The original appeared on her second album ‘Punisher’, which came out in June 2020. The new acoustic version was released as part of indie label Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Last week, Bridgers added three new extra dates to her 2022 UK ‘Reunion’ tour. She then added yet another night to her run of shows due to overwhelming demand. You can see full dates below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

JUNE 2022

20 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland

22 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

23 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK – new date

24-25 – Glastonbury, Somerset, UK

26 – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

30 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

JULY 2022

2 – Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium

3 – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival, Ewijk, Netherlands

5 – Carroponte, Milan, Italy

7 – Bilbao BBK Festival, Bilbao, Spain

8 – Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

9 – NOS Alive Festival, Lisbon, Portugal

14 – Colours of Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic

17 – Lollapalooza Paris, Paris, France

22 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

24 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK – new date

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK – new date

29 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK – new date



In other news, Cardi B recently shared an unlikely love for My Chemical Romance, saying that people “don’t make music like this anymore”.

Taking to social media on March 15, Cardi shared a tweet linking to the official video for the rock band’s 2004 hit single ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’.

After being alerted to the tweet, My Chemical Romance responded, saying: “Grazie mille Cardi!”