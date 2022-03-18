Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane cover My Chemical Romance at SXSW

Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane took on a cover of My Chemical Romance‘s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ at SXSW – watch below.
- READ MORE: The NME Big Read – Phoebe Bridgers: “I definitely feel a lot less apologetic than I did before”
On Wednesday night (March 16), Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records hosted a showcase at the Austin festival, which they called the ‘Saddest Factory Records Corporate Retreat’.
The showcase included Charlie Hickey, Sloppy Jane, Claud, and MUNA, with Bridgers acting as MC and joining artists on stage throughout the night.
At the end of the event, there was a ‘TEAM BUILDING: Karaoke’ session, which is when Bridgers joined the members of Sloppy Jane to lead a singalong of My Chemical Romance’s 2006 single.
who doesn’t love closing with surprise emo nite? ft. @phoebe_bridgers and @sloppyjanemusic pic.twitter.com/AIJLSlpmXq
— omar (@omarmjhd) March 17, 2022
Phoebe Bridgers recently shared a new live version of her track ‘Chinese Satellite’. The original appeared on her second album ‘Punisher’, which came out in June 2020. The new acoustic version was released as part of indie label Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary celebrations.
Last week, Bridgers added three new extra dates to her 2022 UK ‘Reunion’ tour. She then added yet another night to her run of shows due to overwhelming demand. You can see full dates below and purchase any remaining tickets here.
JUNE 2022
20 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland
22 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK
23 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK – new date
24-25 – Glastonbury, Somerset, UK
26 – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK
30 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark
JULY 2022
2 – Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium
3 – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival, Ewijk, Netherlands
5 – Carroponte, Milan, Italy
7 – Bilbao BBK Festival, Bilbao, Spain
8 – Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain
9 – NOS Alive Festival, Lisbon, Portugal
14 – Colours of Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic
17 – Lollapalooza Paris, Paris, France
22 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK
23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
24 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK – new date
26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK – new date
29 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK – new date
In other news, Cardi B recently shared an unlikely love for My Chemical Romance, saying that people “don’t make music like this anymore”.
Taking to social media on March 15, Cardi shared a tweet linking to the official video for the rock band’s 2004 hit single ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’.
After being alerted to the tweet, My Chemical Romance responded, saying: “Grazie mille Cardi!”