Watch Phoebe Bridgers cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Stolen Car’ in New Jersey

Phoebe Bridgers has paid tribute to Bruce Springsteen while performing in his home state of New Jersey by covering his 1980 song ‘Stolen Car’.

Bridgers performed the cover during her show at the Summer Stage, an outdoor extension of Asbury Park venue The Stone Pony, on Monday night (June 13). Although it marked her first time covering ‘Stolen Car’, this is not the first time Bridgers has covered Springsteen – her last performance in Asbury Park circa 2018 saw her cover the Boss’ 1985 hit ‘I’m On Fire’, a song she first covered back in 2013.

Watch fan-shot footage of the ‘Stolen Car’ performance from Bridgers’ encore below:

‘Stolen Car’ was first released in 1980 on Springsteen’s fifth album ‘The River’. Although it was not released as a single, it remained one of the more popular songs from the album and has been covered several times previously – notably by singer-songwriter Patti Griffin on her 2002 album ‘1000 Kisses’.

Bridgers is currently on her Reunion Tour in support of her 2020 album ‘Punisher’. She released a new single, entitled ‘Sidelines’, back in April as part of the soundtrack to the TV series Conversations with Friends. After its release, Bridgers stated that she hoped to release more new music later this year.

Springsteen, meanwhile, recently announced European dates of a 2023 world tour with The E Street Band. He also made a cameo during Coldplay‘s show in New Jersey earlier this month, joining the band for versions of his songs ‘Working On A Dream’ and ‘Dancing In The Dark’.