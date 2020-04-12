Phoebe Bridgers has debuted a new song, ‘I Know the End’, from her forthcoming second album ‘Punisher’.

During the live streamed performance on Pitchfork‘s Instagram account, Bridgers also paid tribute to late country musician John Prine, who died as a result of coronavirus complications on Tuesday (April 7). Bridgers covered ‘Summer’s End’ during her performance, a track from Prine’s 2018 album ‘The Tree of Forgiveness’.

“He’s one of the most important people on the planet to me,” Bridgers said before playing.

Advertisement

“I was lucky enough to see him a couple times. This is from his last record, it’s one of my favourite songs ever.”

Watch Bridgers introduce and perform ‘Summer’s End’ below at the 18:15 mark, with the new song afterwards at 22:50.

In addition to the new song and Prine cover, Bridgers performed ‘Motion Sickness’ from her 2017 debut album, ‘Stranger in the Alps’, along with previously-released ‘Punisher’ singles ‘Garden Song’ and ‘Kyoto’ – the latter of which she performed from her bathroom while appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on April 9.

Bridgers officially announced new album ‘Punisher’ earlier this week alongside the release of ‘Kyoto’. The upcoming release will feature appearances from her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst, as well as her indie supergroup boygenius. collaborator Lucy Dacas.

Advertisement

In an interview with NME last year, Bridgers talked about the differences between ‘Punisher’ and her first album.

“The production is totally different to my first record. People still kind of think of me as like a folk artist, but on the first record, I truly was deferring to other people to produce me,” Bridgers said of the I basically had these country folk songs. [On the new record] I do a little bit of screaming on what we’ve recorded so far.”

‘Punisher’ is set for release on June 19.

Earlier this month, Bridgers featured on The 1975’s latest single, ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’.