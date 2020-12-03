Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ festive performance of ‘Saviour Complex’ on ‘Fallon’

Phoebe Bridgers shared a festive performance of ‘Saviour Complex’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (December 2) – you can watch it below.

The song is the latest single to be lifted from the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s Grammy-nominated second album, ‘Punisher’.

The performance – filmed at LA’s famed Magic Castle venue – comes a day after Bridgers unveiled a black-and-white music video for ‘Saviour Complex’, directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Normal People actor Paul Mescal.

You can watch Bridgers’ cinematic Fallon performance below:

Last week, Bridgers revealed that she was “in bed with a migraine” when she received the news of her Grammy nominations this week.

The Los Angeles singer-songwriter is nominated in four categories at next year’s ceremony: Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance (‘Kyoto’), Best Rock Song (‘Kyoto’) and Best Alternative Music Album (‘Punisher’).

Bridgers has also shared a festive cover of Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’.

All proceeds from the new version will go to the Downtown Women’s Center, which helps support homeless women in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette has covered John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has recreated the iconic visuals from the 1971 track as well as stayed true to the original in sound.

“It is an honour to cover this heartwarming song,” Morissette said. “The lyrics feel more pertinent than ever and this year has been a year of great resilience and adapting and feeling all the feelings.

She added: “May this song serve as a big hug to you and your sweet families and friends. Everything is going to be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.”

Other Christmas releases and shows that have been released or announced recently, include those by Sam Smith, John Cooper Clarke, JMSN, Shaggy, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.