Watch Phoebe Bridgers join The Jesus and Mary Chain for ‘Just Like Honey’ at Glastonbury

Phoebe Bridgers joined The Jesus and Mary Chain onstage to perform ‘Just Like Honey’ during the band’s Friday (June 24) set at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

Bridgers, who played her own Glasto set right before JAMC at the John Peel Stage, supplied backing vocals for the rock legends, letting singer Jim Reid lead the performance. The appreciative crowd allowed the song to play almost uninterrupted before applauding the band and Bridgers as Reid thanked her at the end of the song.

Watch Bridgers join The Jesus And Mary Chain to perform ‘Just Like Honey’ below.

Bridgers made headlines for her maiden Glastonbury set, where she denounced the recent decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 case that made abortion legal on a federal level. The decision was officially made on June 24, meaning US states can set their own laws regarding the legality of abortions. 23 states are expected to make abortion illegal, Politico reports.

“This is my first time here and, honestly, it’s super surreal and fun, but I’m having the shittiest day,” Bridgers told the Glastonbury audience on June 24, before asking Americans in the crowd to chant, “Fuck the Supreme Court!”

Following the chant, Bridgers continued: “Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant, old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies… Ugh. I don’t know, fuck it, whatever.”

Friday at Glastonbury saw a headline set by Billie Eilish at the Pyramid Stage, as well as other noteworthy performances by Sam Fender, IDLES, St. Vincent, Little Simz, Foals and more.

