Watch Phoebe Bridgers make another surprise appearance with Christian Lee Hutson at Connect Festival

Phoebe Bridgers made another onstage appearance with Christian Lee Hutson at Connect Festival today (August 27), after the pair performed together at an Øya festival spin-off show earlier this month.

Performing at the Edinburgh festival at Royal Highland Showground today, where Boygenius – Bridgers’ band with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – are due to headline, she came out to sing ‘Lose This Number’, ‘Chesapeake’ and ‘Rubberneckers‘ with the US singer-songwriter.

Their performance follows Bridgers’ surprise appearance at Oslo’s Vulkan Arena concert hall earlier this month – where Hutson headlined the venue as part of his ongoing tour.

Check out footage of this weekend’s performance below.

“Phoebe and I were in this band called Better Oblivion Community Center,” Hutson said before they performed ‘Chesapeake’. “And we’re gonna do this song from that,” he said, joking that they “might abort it” part way through.

She previously teamed up with Hutson on stage at last year’s The Ally Coalition benefit gig and during a television appearance on CBS Mornings. She also produced his third album ‘Beginners’, which was released in 2020.

Boygenius, meanwhile, recently performed two UK shows at Gunnersbury Park in London and The Piece Hall in Halifax.

During last weekend’s London show, MUNA and Boygenius teamed up for ‘Salt In The Wound’ and ‘Silk Chiffon’.

Both bands previously performed ‘Silk Chiffon’, MUNA’s 2021 single with Bridgers, during MUNA’s Coachella set earlier this year.

Phoebe Bridgers also opened for Taylor Swift at a number of dates on the ‘Eras’ tour, and at the Nashville stop back in May surprised fans with an unannounced appearance from the rest of Boygenius.

Reviewing Boygenius’ London show last week, NME described the outdoor gig as a “utopia of vulnerability and community”.

It added: “As well as the sheer brilliance in their songwriting and performances, there’s a vulnerability that hits you in the gut each time one of the musicians cries out powerful notes and lines. There’s also a sense of community that’s been built around the trio – and within it itself.”