Watch Phoebe Bridgers make surprise appearance with Christian Lee Hutson at Øya spin-off show

Phoebe Bridgers made a surprise appearance on stage with Christian Lee Hutson last night (August 10) as he performed at an Øya spin-off show.

The gig took place at Oslo’s Vulkan Arena concert hall, with the singer-songwriter headlining the venue as part of his ongoing tour.

Bridgers joined the artist during the show to perform ‘Lose This Number’ together – watch footage of the moment below.

Advertisement

She has previously teamed up with Hutson on stage at last year’s The Ally Coalition benefit gig and during a television appearance on CBS Mornings. She also produced his third album ‘Beginners’, which was released in 2020, and appeared on the 2022 track ‘Rubberneckers’.

Maya Hawke, who collaborated with Hutson on her second album ‘Moss’, was also reportedly in attendance at the show, but did not join the musician on stage.

Boygenius, Bridgers’ supergroup with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, are set to perform at Øya today (August 11).

Recently, Bridgers joined Taylor Swift on multiple dates of her Eras tour in the US as support. At some gigs along the way, she joined the pop icon on stage to perform ‘Nothing New’, a track that was featured as a “From The Vault” addition on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’. The pair debuted the performance in Nashville in May.

In Philadelphia, Swift also performed ‘Come Back… Be Here’ as one of her surprise songs at Bridgers’ request. “I take requests if they are polite and decently worded,” she explained before revealing who was behind this particular plea.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hutson shared his latest album ‘Quitters’ last year. The album featured appearances from Conor Oberst, Sharon Silva, as well as Bridgers.