Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ new video for ‘Sidelines’

Phoebe Bridgers has today (May 16) shared a new music video for her track ‘Sidelines’ – listen to it below.

The track, which is Bridgers’ first new original music in two years, is the featured track for the new BBC drama Conversations With Friends, based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.

Bridgers wrote the track with her bandmate and collaborator Marshall Vore and Ruby Rain Henley. According to a press release, ‘Sidelines’ will be Bridgers’ only original new song release of the year.

The music video for ‘Sidelines’ features footage of Bridgers recording the song alongside scenes from the show, which feature actors Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane. Watch it here:

During an interview with KROQ at last month’s Coachella, Bridgers was asked if she would in fact be releasing more new music this year.

“Who knows, actually,” Bridgers replied. “I try to do things that are exciting so I never really know what I’m gonna do.” The singer went on to joke that she would be “dropping a mixtape tomorrow”.

When asked about how ‘Sidelines’ came about, Bridgers explained: “[Marshall Vore] had this like love song idea… he sent it to me right in the beginning of the pandemic. And I was like, ‘This is insane’.”

She continued: “I was so obsessed with it, I was playing it all the time in the house. And when the show asked me to make something, I was like, ‘But I don’t have anything that fits’. And Marshall was like, ‘What about that ‘Sidelines’ one?’”

Earlier this month (May 6), Bridgers pledged a portion of proceeds from her upcoming North American tour to an abortion charity.

The move comes after she spoke out against the potential of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the US. While doing so, the star shared her own experience with abortion, saying: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”