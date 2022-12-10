Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform as Sally in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert with Danny Elfman

Phoebe Bridgers made her debut as Sally in a live concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas last night – check out fan-filmed footage of the show below.

The concert was held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley and featured Danny Elfman and Ken Page reprise their roles from the film as Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie respectively, with live backing from the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Sally was played in the original film by Schitt’s Creek’s Catherine O’Hara. Another performance will be held tonight (December 10).

Watch footage of Bridgers’ performance below:

Phoebe Bridgers and Danny Elfman being absolute legends pic.twitter.com/pwDH02vf2k — ali (@Justdip) December 9, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers as Sally at Nightmare before Christmas pic.twitter.com/9hcfhv8mXC — PHOEBE BRIDGERS FAN UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) December 9, 2022

phoebe bridgers as sally ❤️‍🩹 the nightmare before christmas show at wembley is v gorgeous catch it if u can pls💕💕 pic.twitter.com/ksu1rj7KIk — anna🐟 (@jeongyeonix) December 9, 2022

The live concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas had previously been performed in the US last year for Halloween, with Billie Eilish performing as Sally and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic as Lock.

Performing as Sally isn’t the only festive thing Bridgers has put her name to this year – last month, she shared a cover of The Handsome Family’s ‘So Much Wine’. Proceeds were donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, one of the few federally qualified health centres with providers who specialise in substance abuse treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and people living with HIV.

Meanwhile, Danny Elfman worked on the original score alongside Chris Bacon for Netflix’s recent smash-hit series Wednesday, with The Nightmare Before Christmas collaborator Tim Burton serving as executive producer. He also directed four episodes of the show, in his first ever directorial turn for TV.

He also performed a medley of songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas during his set at Coachella earlier this year, as well as a rock version of The Simpsons theme tune.