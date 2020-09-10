Phoebe Bridgers has shared a stripped-back live session for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series – watch below.

The musician appeared in a mock-up of the White House’s Oval Office where she played three tracks from her recent album ‘Punisher’: ‘Kyoto’, ‘Moon Song’, and ‘I Know The End’.

A presidential Bridgers performed from behind a faux Resolute desk as her bandmates Marshall Vore (drums) and Harrison Whitford (guitar) remained seated at either side.

Shattering the green screen illusion, the singer was then joined by a crowd-sourced chorus of fans, who contributed to the intense ‘I Know The End’ climax. Each person appeared onscreen from their respective houses and vehicles.

“Phoebe for president,” one viewer wrote in the comments section. Another said: “Nothing but respect for the leader of our nation.”

The Tiny Desk office is currently out of use due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning artists have had to perform from home. Last month, Billie Eilish recreated the series’ iconic set out of cardboard for her appearance alongside Finneas.

Other recent Tiny Desk guests include Tame Impala, Haim and Moses Sumney. You can find all the latest sessions here.

Meanwhile, Bridgers recently teamed up with Arlo Parks for BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions. Together the pair played Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’ as well as offering up a cover of Radiohead‘s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’.

In a five-star review, NME hailed Bridgers’ ‘Punisher’ as “atmospheric indie with an undercurrent of anxiety,” adding: “Bridgers has previously stated that ‘Punisher’ explores ‘crying’ and numbness – which is certainly true – but what it most successfully captures is stasis, and an undercurrent of anxiety around what lies in the future.”