Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform ‘Kyoto’ from her bathtub

Phoebe Bridgers has performed her new single ‘Kyoto’ from her bathtub during an appearance on US TV.

The musician was a guest on a self-isolation edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (April 9).

The host dubbed the performance “Phoebe Bridgers live from the lavatory” before the camera cut to show Bridgers’ makeshift set-up. Dressed in her pyjamas, the star played the song sat in her bath, a synthesiser resting on a pillow on her lap. Watch it below now.

‘Kyoto’ is the latest track to be taken from Bridgers’ forthcoming second album ‘Punisher’. The record was announced yesterday (April 9) and follows 2017’s ‘Stranger In The Alps’.

‘Punisher’, which is released on June 19, will feature appearances from her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst, as well as Lucy Dacus, one of her collaborators from the indie supergroup boygenius.

Meanwhile, Bridgers recently featured on The 1975’s latest release, ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, she explained her friendship with the band’s frontman Matty Healy began through direct messages.

“Matty told me he was a fan, and then it turned very quickly from talking a tiny bit to then completely no talking to just memes back and forth for months,” Bridgers explained. “He has very good taste in very obscure nerdy memes.”

Bridgers’ song ‘Smoke Signals’ was recently covered by Paramore’s Hayley Williams, who described it as “a perfect song”. She explained that she was sharing the cover in tribute to a friend whose father had just died and urged her fans to “check on your friends and send them your love”.