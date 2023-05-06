Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform with Boygenius at Taylor Swift show in Nashville

Phoebe Bridgers opened for Taylor Swift on the Nashville stop of her ‘Eras’ tour tonight (May 5), surprising fans with an unannounced appearance from the rest of Boygenius.

As a trio, Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker played ‘Not Strong Enough’ from their recent debut album as Boygenius, ‘The Record’, as well as Bridgers’ own songs ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’. The group were all clad in the same skeleton onesies that Bridgers herself typically performs in, and strummed along on black guitars with gold accents.

Have a look at some footage of the moment (via Consequence) below, then see the full setlist from Bridgers’ set (via setlist.fm):

boygenius is a surprise opener at Taylor Swift’s Nashville show tonight. pic.twitter.com/KkKa89HQ0N — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 6, 2023

1. ‘Motion Sickness’

2. ‘DVD Menu’

3. ‘Garden Song’

4. ‘Kyoto’

5. ‘Scott Street’

6. ‘Moon Song’

7. ‘Not Strong Enough’ (with Boygenius)

8. ‘Graceland Too’ (with Boygenius)

9. ‘I Know The End’ (with Boygenius)

Tonight’s performance adds to a growing number of surprise Boygenius appearances: March saw them perform an unannounced set at Austin Airport for SXSW, and last month they made a cameo during MUNA’s set at Coachella.

Alongside Bridgers’ own sets on tour with Swift, Boygenius are currently touring in support of ‘The Record’ – a North American headline tour will continue in June – with the record itself arriving at the end of March and earning the band their first UK Number One. In a five-star review of it, NME’s Erica Campbell called the album “a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen”.

During their performance at Coachella, Boygenius spoke out for trans rights and made a snipe at right-wing politician Ron DeSantis. They later appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform ‘Not Strong Enough’.