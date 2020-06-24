Watch Phoebe Bridgers play ‘I See You’ for a solo ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Phoebe Bridgers was the musical guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night (June 23) – watch her perform on the show below.

Bridgers hosted a solo version of Corden’s famous Carpool Karaoke segment, singing along to her recent single ‘I See You’ while driving around a car park.

Before the performance of the track, Bridgers spoke to Corden about her decision to bring forward the release of new album ‘Punisher’ by a day. Watch her play ‘I See You’ below.

‘Punisher’, released last week, follows Bridgers’ 2017 debut album ‘Stranger In The Alps’ and her 2019 collaboration with Bright Eyes‘ Conor Oberst, ‘Better Oblivion Community Centre’.

In a four-star review of the new album, NME labelled ‘Punisher’ “atmospheric indie with an undercurrent of anxiety,” adding: “Bridgers has previously stated that ‘Punisher’ explores “crying” and numbness – which is certainly true – but what it most successfully captures is stasis, and an undercurrent of anxiety around what lies in the future.

“The LA songwriter’s ability to paint this lingering feeling of dread so vividly is perhaps the biggest factor in her rapid rise to cultish indie household name; just look at the state of the world right now.”

Phoebe Bridgers recently appeared on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview around the release of ‘Punisher’.

“It’s a big fat invitation to ask me about my personal life, which scares me a bit,” she said of the album’s impending release.

“It’s therapy – I do this for myself, but the best feeling is when people get your music. It can be damaging to open a fragile conversation with someone who isn’t on the same page. I’m afraid of getting my feelings hurt, or of people being callous.”