Watch Pixies’ new trailer for ‘It’s A Pixies Podcast’

The series will document the making of their upcoming album, 'Beneath The Eyrie'.

Pixies have shared a trailer for their new podcast, It’s A Pixies Podcast.

The 12-episode series will document the making of their upcoming new album, ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, which was announced earlier this month (June 3).

In the trailer video, a voiceover explains “highly acclaimed British music journalist Tony Fletcher was given all areas access in the studio” while the band recorded their seventh album. “You’ll hear his enlightening conversations with band members and eavesdrop on the band as they build ‘Beneath The Eyrie’,” it continues.

Although the album won’t be released until September 13, It’s A Pixies Podcast will begin streaming on June 27. It will be available on all podcast platforms globally, with a new episode arriving every Thursday.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

According to a press release, fans will be given “an up-close and personal perspective to the interaction between the band members and with the album’s producer Tony Dalgety” direct from Woodstock’s Dreamland Recordings studio. You can watch the trailer above now.

‘Beneath The Eyrie’ is the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Head Carrier’ and was described in the official announcement as a place “where tales of witches, Daniel Boone, misfits and other characters fit utterly into the band’s inherent weirdness.” One song from the album, ‘On Graveyard Hill’, has already been released.

Meanwhile, Pixies are set to return to the UK in September, when they will embark on a new tour, kicking off in Cardiff on the day of the album’s release.