Watch PJ Harvey play her first show for six years in Dublin

PJ Harvey played her first gig in six years in Dublin last night (September 23) – check out the setlist and footage below.
The artist started the evening by playing her new album, ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, in full before digging further into her back catalogue, dusting off a few songs she hadn’t played live in some time.
Harvey performed ‘Angelene’, from her 1998 LP ‘Is This Desire?’, for the first time since 2012, while ‘The Desperate Kingdom Of Love’, ‘Dress’ and ‘Man-Size’ also got their first live airings for a decade.
The artist wrapped up the show with classics ‘Down By The Water’ and ‘To Bring You My Love’ before returning for an encore of ‘C’mon Billy’ and ‘White Chalk’.
The setlist for PJ Harvey’s Dublin show is as follows:
‘Prayer At The Gate’
‘Autumn Term’
‘Lwonesome Tonight’
‘Seem An I’
‘The Nether-edge’
‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’
‘All Souls’
‘A Child’s Question, August’
‘I Inside The Old I Dying’
‘August’
‘A Child’s Question, July’
‘A Noiseless Noise’
‘The Color Of The Earth’
‘The Glorious Land’
‘The Words That Maketh Murder’
‘Angelene’
‘Send His Love To Me’
‘The Garden’
‘The Desperate Kingdom Of Love’
‘Man-Size’
‘Dress’
‘Down By The Water’
‘To Bring You My Love’
‘C’mon Billy’
‘White Chalk’
Harvey is on tour across the UK and Europe until the end of October – you can check out the dates below and purchase tickets here.
SEPTEMBER
25 – Barrowland, Glasgow
26 – Barrowland, Glasgow
28 – Roundhouse, London
29 – Roundhouse, London
OCTOBER
2 – Albert Hall, Manchester
3 – Albert Hall, Manchester
6 – Paradiso, Amsterdam
7 – Paradiso, Amsterdam
9 – Cirque Royal, Brussels
10 – Cirque Royal, Brussels
12 – Olympia, Paris
13 – Olympia, Paris
15 – Volkshaus, Zurich
16 – Volkshaus, Zurich
18 – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague
19 – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague
21 – Admiralspalast, Berlin
22 – Admiralspalast, Berlin
24 – Palladium, Warsaw
25 – Palladium, Warsaw
27 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen
28 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen
30 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo
31 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo