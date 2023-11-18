Watch PJ Harvey’s haunting performance on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

PJ Harvey delivered a five-song performance on the latest edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series – watch the video below.

The musician dropped by the NPR studio with her bandmates John Parish and James Johnston, playing songs primarily taken from her latest album, ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying’.

Harvey performed ‘I Inside the Old I Dying’, ‘A Noiseless Noise’, ‘A Child’s Question, August’ and the album’s title track, before rounding off the set with ‘White Chalk’, the title song of her 2007 album.

Last month, Harvey was confirmed as the first headliner for Roskilde Festival 2024. The festival will take place from June 29 to July 6 next year.

She has also been confirmed to be topping the bill at Bergenfest and Øya Festival next summer. She’ll be co-headlining the latter event alongside Pulp.

‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’ is Harvey’s 10th studio album, released back in July. She recently wrapped up a UK and Ireland headline tour, completing the European leg on October 31.

In a five-star review of the singer-songwriter’s gig in Manchester on October 3 – where she was joined onstage by Johnny Marr – NME said the performance was “full of pinch-yourself moments”.

It continued: “Harvey has never been one to pander to playing her hits, but here, the curation feels like a treasure trove for fans: full of easter eggs and special rarities.”

Harvey has since announced an outdoor concert at Gunnersbury Park in London for next August – find any remaining tickets here. In other news, she has teased a career-spanning US headline tour for 2024.