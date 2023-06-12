Watch Placebo play ‘Nancy Boy’ for first time in six years at Download 2023

Placebo have played ‘Nancy Boy’ live for the first in six years at Download 2023. Watch clips of the performance below.

‘Nancy Boy’ was noted as the band’s gender-bending breakthrough hit. At this year’s Download Fest, Placebo decided to play it for the first time in six years.

Previously speaking with NME, Placebo explained why they were reluctant to play their greatest hits as of late. Frontman Brian Molko and the band’s co-founder Stefan Olsdal reflected on their ‘Best of’ tour sharing that “at the time we were on Universal Records, and we had the feeling that we’d lose all support from them if we didn’t embark on this hideously materialistic and mercantile endeavour.”

Advertisement

Olsdal added: “That tour lasted for quite a long time, and we started to get this slightly unhealthy relationship with our old material.” He continued: “I started to feel quite disillusioned by the band and what we were doing. I felt during the last tour that the band was over and that I couldn’t continue with this.”

Fans were ecstatic to see placebo play the track, later taking to social media to express their excitement. One fan tweeted a clip of the performance saying “I cant stop freaking out over Placebo playing ‘Nancy Boy’ tonight,” while another said: “Placebo played Nancy Boy live tonight and honestly I could cry with happiness. Cheers!”

Placebo are currently on their UK and Ireland tour. Their next shows are on June 15, June 24 and June 26 in Cambridge, Glasgow and Dublin. Visit here for any last minute tickets.

Last year, Placebo asked their fans to not film or take photos during the band’s live shows.

“Dear Placebo fans, we would like to kindly ask you NOT to spend the concert filming or taking photos with your mobile phones,” the statement began.

Advertisement

“It makes Placebo’s performance so much more difficult. More difficult to connect with you and to communicate effectively the emotions of the songs. It is also disrespectful to your fellow concert-goers who want to watch the show, not the back of your phone.”