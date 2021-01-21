Watch Playboi Carti bring ‘Slay3r’ to ‘The Tonight Show’

Playboi Carti performed ‘Slay3r’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, his first late night appearance promoting ‘Whole Lotta Red’.

Carti played the track inside a strobe-lit warehouse with a full band set-up — the rapper hanging off a giant ladder, and the stage surrounded by a ring of fire.

Watch the clip below.

The same episode of The Tonight Show also marked Fallon’s bandleader and drummer of The Roots, Questlove’s 50th birthday. Black Thought from the band gave him a heart-shaped ruby brooch with a yellow diamond, while Fallon gave him Morris Day’s mirror from Prince’s Purple Rain, signed by Day himself.

Carti released his long-awaited second album ‘Whole Lotta Red’ on Christmas Day last year. The 24-track album features appearances from Future (‘Teen X’), Kid Cudi (‘M3tamorphosis’), and Kanye West (‘Go2DaMoon’), who also executive produced the record.

It proved a divisive release — NME gave it three stars, writing “there’s no getting away from the fact that at 24 tracks long, there’s not a lot of variety on ‘Whole Lotta Red’, and the biggest take away here is perhaps that perennial rap fan favourite: less is most definitely more”.