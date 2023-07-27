Watch P!nk and Brandi Carlile cover ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in tribute to Sinéad O’Connor

P!nk and Brandi Carlile paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor at a show last night (July 26) – watch them cover ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ below.

The acclaimed Irish singer and activist died yesterday (July 26) at the age of 56, her family announced.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” read a statement by the singer’s family reported by The Guardian.

At P!nk’s show in Cincinatti, Ohio on Wednesday, she brought Carlile to the stage and told the crowd: “When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my ten dollars and I would make a demo tape… I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company.

“And it would always be either ‘Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston or ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinead O’Connor. So in honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me.”

See the performance below.

Pink just paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor and it was so beautiful, it made me cry pic.twitter.com/CXQO1TGBid — karen (@KarenBoston) July 27, 2023

An NME obituary to O’Connor read: “No amount of troubles could ever overshadow her talent; O’Connor was that rare artist who was determined to use her platform for retributive good, and she will be remembered not just for the beauty of her voice, but for its power.”

Tributes have since begun to pour in from the music industry and beyond. Garbage took to Twitter to share a photo of the singer with a caption that read: “I am heartbroken”.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan also took to his Instagram to share a photo of the Irish crooner with a caption that read: “I knew Sinead a little, having met her at a show of hers and then later when she was living at the Walker’s home outside of Chicago.”

Morrissey, however, has written a scathing critique of the music industry’s response to the news.