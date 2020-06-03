Watch Poppy cover Tatu’s 2002 chart topper ‘All The Things She Said’

Poppy has shared a video of her covering Tatu‘s Number One hit ‘All The Things She Said’.
The clip, which you can watch below, sees the singer stuck in a padded room.
The track was originally a UK chart topper for the Russian duo in 2002.
Earlier this month, Poppy also shared a cover of Pokémon theme song ‘Gotta Catch ‘Em All’.
Poppy confirmed the rescheduled dates for the UK and European legs of her ‘I Disagree’ tour earlier this year.
The US pop star was forced to postpone the run of shows, which were originally scheduled to begin in March, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I Disagree UK / EU tour is back,” she told fans on Twitter at the time. The tour will now begin in Madrid on November 19 and will arrive in the UK with a gig in Newcastle on December 7.
The rescheduled ‘I Disagree’ tour dates are as follows:
November 2020
19 – Madrid, Cool
20 – Salamandra, L’hospitalet De Llobregat
23 – Milan, Santeria Toscana 31
24 – Vienna, Flex
25 – Zurich, Dynamo
26 – Munich, Strom
28 – Berlin, Columbia Theatre
29 – Hamburg, Grüenspan
December 2020
1 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
2 – Bochum, Zeche Bochum
5 – Paris, Trabendo
7 – Newcastle, Riverside
9 – Glasgow, Garage
10 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
11 – Bristol, SWX
12 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
13 – London, O2 Empire Shepherds Bush
Poppy released her latest album, ‘I Disagree’, in January 2020. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[This] is her most accomplished record, full of daring theatre and snarling forward motion. While all our favourite rock bands are going pop, Poppy is unapologetically embracing her desire to go heavy.
“It might be inspired by the bands she grew up listening to, but there’s not a moment on ‘I Disagree’ that feels like a throwback. Try and keep up with her.”