GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Watch Poppy cover Tatu’s 2002 chart topper ‘All The Things She Said’

Pop singer finds herself stuck in a padded room

By Damian Jones
Poppy
Poppy Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Poppy has shared a video of her covering Tatu‘s Number One hit ‘All The Things She Said’.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees the singer stuck in a padded room.

The track was originally a UK chart topper for the Russian duo in 2002.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Poppy also shared a cover of Pokémon theme song ‘Gotta Catch ‘Em All’.

View this post on Instagram

All The Things She Said⁣ ⁣ Out Now

A post shared by Poppy (@impoppy) on

Poppy confirmed the rescheduled dates for the UK and European legs of her ‘I Disagree’ tour earlier this year.

The US pop star was forced to postpone the run of shows, which were originally scheduled to begin in March, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I Disagree UK / EU tour is back,” she told fans on Twitter at the time. The tour will now begin in Madrid on November 19 and will arrive in the UK with a gig in Newcastle on December 7.

Advertisement

The rescheduled ‘I Disagree’ tour dates are as follows:

November 2020

19 – Madrid, Cool
20 – Salamandra, L’hospitalet De Llobregat
23 – Milan, Santeria Toscana 31
24 – Vienna, Flex
25 – Zurich, Dynamo
26 – Munich, Strom
28 – Berlin, Columbia Theatre
29 – Hamburg, Grüenspan

December 2020

1 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
2 – Bochum, Zeche Bochum
5 – Paris, Trabendo
7 – Newcastle, Riverside
9 – Glasgow, Garage
10 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
11 – Bristol, SWX
12 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
13 – London, O2 Empire Shepherds Bush

Poppy released her latest album, ‘I Disagree’, in January 2020. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[This] is her most accomplished record, full of daring theatre and snarling forward motion. While all our favourite rock bands are going pop, Poppy is unapologetically embracing her desire to go heavy.

“It might be inspired by the bands she grew up listening to, but there’s not a moment on ‘I Disagree’ that feels like a throwback. Try and keep up with her.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.