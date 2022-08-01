Watch Porno For Pyros play deep cuts for first time in 25 years

Perry Farrell‘s Porno For Pyros have taken to the stage at a Lollapalooza after show to perform some deep cuts of songs for the first time in 25 years.

On May 22, the Jane’s Addiction offshoot reunited on stage at Welcome To Rockville festival, 26 years after splitting in 1997. The outfit stepped in for Jane’s Addiction, after the latter band cancelled at the last minute due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s ongoing battle with COVID.

Last night, (July 31) during a Lollapalooza aftershow at Metro in Chicago, the band broke out some deep cuts for the first time on their reunion tour.

Watch some videos of them performing ‘Orgasm,’ ‘Dogs Rule The Night’, and ‘Bali Eyes’ below.

The band appeared at the festival alongside headliners Green Day, Metallica, Dua Lipa, as well as Lil Baby, Kygo, Machine Gun Kelly, J.Cole, and Doja Cat and more.

Back in July, the band took to the stage in Los Angeles to perform ‘Wishing Well’ and ‘Cursed Male’, marking the songs’ first live performance in 25 years.

On July 7, Porno For Pyros appeared at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles to give their first official performance since their surprise comeback.

This October, Jane’s Addiction hit the road alongside The Smashing Pumpkins, for the latter’s North American ‘Spirits On Fire’ arena tour.