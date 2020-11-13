Watch Porridge Radio deliver potent Leonard Cohen cover in church

Porridge Radio have shared a potent new cover of a Leonard Cohen song in a new video – watch it below now.

The band recorded their version of ‘Who By Fire’, which originally appeared on the 1974 album ‘New Skin For The Old Ceremony’, at Camberwell’s St Giles Church.

“I’ve loved Leonard Cohen since I was a teenager, and when he died we learnt this song in tribute to him,” frontwoman Dana Margolin explained on Instagram of the story behind the cover.

“It’s always been a favourite of ours so we were really happy to record it for our session at St Giles’ Church, Camberwell. The lyrics are from the Jewish liturgy for the new year (Rosh Hashana), and this was filmed the same week as Rosh Hashana this year.”

In the El Hardwick-directed session video, the band deliver a version of ‘Who By Fire’ that grows in fervour and intensity as the track progresses. Watch it below now.

In September, Porridge Radio shared a new single in ‘7 Seconds’, arriving only six months after their album ‘Every Bad’. The track heard the band taking a turn towards synth-pop following their guitar-driven LP, with Marta Salogni taking on production duties.

In a five-star review of ‘Every Bad’, which was nominated for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Music Prize, NME said: “Here Porridge Radio nail some of music’s hardest tricks – breathing fresh life into indie and making a record that can loosely be compared to other bands in fragments, but also feels entirely their own.

“[It’s] a breathtaking step up from their bedroom-recorded 2016 debut. No wonder they’ve declared themselves the “best band in the world”.”