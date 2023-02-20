Watch Post Malone and 21 Savage perform ‘Rockstar’ at NBA All-Star Game

Post Malone and 21 Savage were among the musical guests at last night’s (January 19) NBA All-Star Game – watch them perform ‘Rockstar’ below.

The annual game was held in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday night, seeing Team Giannis (led by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks) beating Team LeBron (led by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James).

Before the show, Post Malone played a two-song set, teaming up with Savage for their hit collaboration and playing his own track ‘Wow’.

At half time, a number of stars of Nigerian pop – Burna Boy, Rema and Tems – came together for a star-studded show.

A few days before the all-star game, the annual celebrity match took place, featuring Janelle Monaé.

After the game, the singer tweeted: “I got cut from my team as a kid (it was traumatic!) and now I’m laughing.”

Nah fr that was bucket list. I got cut from my team as a kid (it was traumatic!) and now I’m laughing. Thank you @NBAAllStar for having meeeee 😝 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 18, 2023

Elsewhere, Halsey has confirmed they’ll be releasing a solo version of their Post Malone collaboration ‘Die For Me’ later this week.

‘Die For Me’ featured on Post Malone’s 2019 album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ and, alongside a Future collab, saw Halsey deliver a snarling verse that included the iconic line “I sold 15million copies of a breakup note”.

“For anyone who has been through shit with an adulterating spouse or shitty relationship. It is a good reminder to people that you are not alone and shit gets better,” Post Malone said about the track. “Halsey fuckin’ snapped,” he added.

Now Halsey has confirmed that a full-length, solo version of ‘Die For Me’ exists and will be released February 24.

Post Malone recently finished up the North American leg of his ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ in support of his fourth studio album of the same name.

Earlier on in the ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ tour, Malone was hospitalised after injuring himself in a fall on-stage. The injury forced him to postpone his Boston show, though he was able to resume the tour shortly after the incident.