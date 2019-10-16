Watch Post Malone duet with DaBaby and Swae Lee at Madison Square Garden gig

Squad goals.

Post Malone played New York’s Madison Square Garden last weekend, and he was joined by some impressive company in the form of Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee and DaBaby.

While Swae acted as support for the New York show, he made an subsequent appearance with Posty on ‘Sunflower’ – which features on the rapper’s latest album ‘Hollywood’s Burning‘.

Rising star DaBaby, meanwhile, performed Post’s ‘Enemies’ before sticking around to play his own hit ‘Suge.’

Check out footage of their performance below.

It’s been an eventful tour for Post Malone so far. Not only did he impress with his pyro-fuelled headline set at Reading 2019, but he also became a meme with his reaction of one eager fan flashing him while on stage. Fans can also enjoy a Post Malone-branded bottle of Bud Light.

The performance came only a month after the release of ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ – which received a four star review from NME upon release.