Post Malone heads into battle in his bloody new ‘Circles’ video – watch

Posty is a surviving soldier in the clip from 'Hollywood's Bleeding'

Post Malone has shared a video for his new track ‘Circles’.

The rapper is set to release his new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ this Friday (September 6), the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’.

The new ‘Circles’ clip sees Posty heading to the battlefield, taking part in a huge, bloody battle but managing to survive.

He then saves a stranded woman from a tree in a Rapunzel-like situation. Watch the video below.

‘Circles’ follows recent tracks ‘Wow’ and ‘Goodbyes’, the video for the latter seeing the rapper rising from the dead.

A long list of collaborators for ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ have also been announced, including Ozzy Osbourne, Meek Mill, SZA, Future, Da Baby, Halsey, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Swae Lee and Young Thug.

Post Malone headlined Reading & Leeds festivals last month, bringing a one-man show full of rockstar potential. In an NME review of the set, Andrew Trendell said: “No gimmicks, bells, whistles or tricks – just some fire, a whole lotta love, and one bona fide rockstar.”

“From the mad bounce of ‘Wow.’, the sass and swagger of ‘No Option’, the party-starting ‘Candy Paint’ to the sweet balladry of ‘Stay’, he holds these kids in the palm of his hand. Bumbags slung over their shoulders, two fingers in their air, raving throughout, this generation have the Reading Festival headliner that they really want – unfiltered, unchained and just as wild as them.”

At the Leeds leg of the festival, Posty joined his co-headliners Twenty One Pilots on stage to perform a cover of Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.