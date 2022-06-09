Watch Post Malone go day-drinking with Seth Meyers

To celebrate new album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, Post Malone joined Seth Meyers for a spot of day-drinking for his show, Late Night With Seth Meyers.

READ MORE: Post Malone – ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ review: his sobering comedown

“Every once in a while, to relax and to let my hair down a little bit, I like to go day drinking with one of my friends,” said Meyers, introducing the feature that saw the pair takeover a local bar.

Advertisement

After each downing half a pint, Malone said “it’s going to be fun one” before a shot-fuelled Q+A session (where Malone revealed he was almost called “Funky P”). Meyers then made an array of cocktails based on Malone’s various tattoos including the ‘Tired No More’, The “Stay Away Gibson” and the “Ring Of Fire”.

From there, talk turned to Malone’s own line of rosé wine Maison No. 9 and how “cigarettes are a gateway to smoking other things. Have you ever done weed,” asked Meyers.

“I might have done, maybe once,” replied Malone. “You smoke a cigarette, then you go onto weed and then you go onto rosé wine. That’s the logical next step.”

The pair then play a game of Post-It (AKA 20 Questions) with Meyers someone guessing Tom Cruise from the clue of “Top Jet” before Malone gave Meyers an array of questionable face tattoos. The video ends with the pair singing the theme tune to Cheers, despite Malone having never seen it. Check out the whole video below:

Advertisement

Less than a week after Post Malone released his fourth studio album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, the rapper shared a deluxe edition featuring two new tracks.

Closing out the new edition are the slow-burning, emotionally-driven ‘Waiting For Never’ and ‘Hateful’, a raging cut that sees Post push his vocals into more aggressive territory on its refrain.

‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ arrived last Friday (June 3), after being previewed with The Weeknd collaboration ‘One Right Now’ in November, and the Roddy Ricch-assisted ‘Cooped Up’ last month. He and Ricch later performed the song on Saturday Night Live. Other guests on the album include Doja Cat, Gunna, The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold.