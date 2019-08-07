Watch Post Malone tease his new album and perform an Irish folk song on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Rapper revealed his third LP is finished last week

Post Malone has teased further details of his forthcoming third album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Earlier this week, he posted a 30 second snippet of his new song ‘Circles’ taken from his forthcoming third album on YouTube. Fallon played the same snippet on his show last night (August 6).

Malone also confirmed that the album will be out next month, in a clip you can watch below. “It’s exciting because it’s a long process that goes into it but finally towards the end we kind of rallied and just made it work,” he told Fallon.

He later also sang a cover of the Irish folk song ‘Seven Drunken Nights’ and took part in a game of beer pong.

Last week, the rapper/singer confirmed the completion of his forthcoming new album during a performance at the Cheyenne Frontiers Days festival in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

In other Post Malone news, Dolly Parton has responded to his decision to wear clothes plastered with her face, in an apparent tribute during his recent set at Bonnaroo.

The country icon shared a picture of Malone’s onstage get-up, along with a message: “Love the outfit from head to toe”.