Watch Post Malone’s emotional cover of Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’ on ‘Howard Stern’

Post Malone has performed an acoustic cover of Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’ on The Howard Stern Show – check it out below.

Malone performed the track to open his set for The Howard Stern Show, which was uploaded on YouTube on June 15. When asked why he chose to cover the 1994 Pearl Jam classic, he explained: “I remember my brother Jordan, he was a Marine, and he was stationed in Hawaii. And we went to go see him. I was 12, 13, maybe.”

He continued: “And he played this song, and we were driving around.This was on an island you could drive around in a couple of hours. And he played it, and I guess I’ve just been thinking about that a lot lately.”

Elaborating further on the significance of the memory, Post Malone said that “every moment” reminds him of his brother. “It makes me fucking cry. He’s just a beautiful man and he introduced me to Pearl Jam in a big fucking way.”

Watch the cover below.

Elsewhere on the show, Malone performed ‘Reputation’ for the first time ever – watch it below. The track serves as the opener to his recently released album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, which received a four-star rating from NME’s Rhian Daly.

“‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ is another step up for Post Malone. It’s a record that feels distinctively, inimitably him and succeeds in his goal of sharing his truth,” Daly wrote.

Last week, Post Malone released a deluxe edition of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ featuring two additional songs: ‘Waiting For Never’ and ‘Hateful’.

Post Malone most recently announced a massive North American tour that is set to kick off in Omaha on September 10 and wraps on November 15 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale here from this Friday (June 17).