Watch a preview for seven new upcoming Netflix K-dramas

Netflix has released a video previewing upcoming K-drama content on its platform this year.

The newly released video, which dropped as part of the streaming service’s TUDUM event, features scenes from six new K-drama series. Among these are the highly anticipated Gyeongseong Creature, Mask Girl, A Time Called You, Song of the Bandits, Doona!, Celebrity and Daily Dose of Sunshine.

Netflix’s new video also previews the upcoming second seasons of hit K-dramas D.P and Sweet Home In addition, the clip also highlights the original Korean films Ballerina and Believer 2.

All nine K-dramas and two films were previously announced by Netflix back in January 2023, when the streaming platform unveiled its slate of upcoming Korean dramas and movies set to premiere this year.

Notably missing from the new preview are K-drama Goodbye Earth and feature film The Match, both of which had previously been slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2023. The two Netflix original properties star Yoo Ah-in of Hellbound fame.

However, Yoo has since been dropped from Hellbound, following a police investigation in South Korea for illegal drug use. The actor will be replaced by Kim Sung-cheol in Hellbound Season 2. It is unclear if Yoo will be recast in Goodbye Earth and The Match.

In other Netflix news, the streaming service has unveiled the first cast members for Squid Game season two. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo are all returning for the new season, and will be joined by four more cast members.