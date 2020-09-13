Jason Momoa got a bass lesson from Primus’ Les Claypool on a recent visit to the musician’s winery.
The Aquaman actor stopped by Claypool Cellars, owned by the funk metal band’s frontman, earlier this week (September 11).
During his visit, Momoa received a lesson from Claypool in how to play the bassline for Primus’ 1993 song ‘My Name Is Mud’. In a video posted to the band’s Instagram, the musician was seen showing the star how to play it before Momoa turned to someone filming them and said: “You get that shit in slow-mo? Shoot that shit in slow-mo. I need this in my life.”
Another video showed the pair jamming together, with Momoa on bass and Claypool on drums. “@prideofgypsies came out to visit and we had ourselves a grand ol’ time,” the musician captioned the Instagram post, which also included a photo of the duo in a boat and outside with bass guitars. See it below now.
Last month, Momoa gave fans a look at an advance copy of Metallica’s ’S&M2′ box set after he was sent the package by the band. “If you’re a Metallica fan, you’re a Jason Momoa fan,” he said as he shared some of its contents on Instagram. “If you’re a Jason Momoa fan, you’re a Metallica fan.”
Weeks earlier, the actor posted a video to his Instagram page of him jamming to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 1989 cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Higher Ground’. He used a new Fender Precision Bass in the video that he’d received as a present for his 41st birthday.