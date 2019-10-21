Watch Princess Nokia make her feature film debut in the new trailer for ‘Angelfish’

The Bronx love story arrives next month

Princess Nokia will make her feature film debut in Angelfish next month – and now the film has a new trailer. You can watch it below.

Written and directed by Peter Lee, the film sees Princess Nokia star as one half of a young couple who fall in love in The Bronx during the summer of 1993.

Also starring Jimi Stanton, the film will premiere on November 14 at Washington Heights’ United Palace before getting a digital release on November 19. You can watch the trailer here:

Speaking about the film, Princess Nokia said: “I loved sharing this experience with Peter Lee and the incredible team of women who made this film possible.”

She added: “I’m really grateful to have someone believe in me so much, and believe in this talent – not just my name or the idea of me. He respected me, he respected New York and the importance of bringing these Latino characters alive respectively and accurately. Which has truly meant the world to me.”

Last month (September 16), Princess Nokia shared a new video for her latest single, ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T).’

Described as “a rigorous, raw and honest track featuring razor sharp raps between finger-snaps, gospel vocal runs and vibrant horns,” the new song comes with an Emma Westenberg (Janelle Monae, Troye Sivan) directed video and is said to be inspired by the “NYC Ball Culture of Princess Nokia’s upbringing.”

Nokia re-released her 2014 debut full-length ‘Metallic Butterfly’ in December last year, pairing the remastered record with a candid handwritten note she wrote upon the record’s original release four and a half years ago.

Originally self-released as a mixtape, ‘Metallic Butterfly’ has now been remastered and expanded to include three bonus tracks – ‘Anomaly’, ‘Earth Is My Playground’ and ‘Versace Hottie’ – which were all recorded at the time but never released.