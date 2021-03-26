Watch Princess Nokia’s JLo-inspired new video for ‘It’s Not My Fault’

Princess Nokia has released a new video for her song ‘It’s Not My Fault’, inspired by JLo’s ‘If You Had My Love’.

The track is the star’s first new material of 2021 and follows 2020’s ‘I Like Him’, which went viral on TikTok, appearing in more than 2.9million videos on the platform.

‘It’s Not My Fault’ was also inspired by the content subscription site OnlyFans, which has become a space for sex workers to keep their businesses going during the pandemic. The star has now joined the website herself.

The video, which you can watch below, was directed by Sebastian Sdaigui and stars Nokia alongside mid90s actor Olan Prenatt. Of being inspired by JLo, Nokia said in a press release: “My video symbolises my mainstream coming of age, just as it did Jennifer’s. It symbolises the average millennial woman, taking control of herself as the subject.

“I control my narrative and I celebrate my beauty. It’s hyper-futurism and almost 22 years later we are moving into a more interactive era.”

Both videos share similar scenes of the artists appearing on a man’s computer via webcam, owning and being in control of their sexuality.

Meanwhile, last year Nokia teamed up with Canadian emo rock band Silverstein on their song ‘Madness’, which featured on the album ‘A Beautiful Place To Drown’. The group later shared a video for the track, which a press release said boasted “technicoloured aesthetics complimenting the blend of pop sensibility and aggression that fuels the release”.

In 2020, Princess Nokia released two albums simultaneously in ‘Everything Is Beautiful’ and ‘Everything Sucks’. In a three-star review, NME said: “Thematically, ‘Everything Sucks’ and ‘Everything is Beautiful’ fail to deliver anything new. They have all the hallmarks of a Princess Nokia record – female empowerment, introspective monologues about her childhood and Bruja spirituality (a type of witchcraft practiced by some Latin American populations).

“Musically, she is yet to develop a cohesive sound […] ‘Everything Sucks’ often feels something like a musical patchwork quilt; all the sounds are stitched together but remain distinctly separate. Perhaps, given Princess Nokia’s notoriously protean nature, this is the point of this whole project.”