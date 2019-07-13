An epic performance from the supergroup.
Prophets of Rage have debuted their recent single, ‘Made With Hate’ live at Mad Cool festival in Madrid. You can watch footage of the moment below.
‘Made With Hate’ was the first new music from the supergroup – which features members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – since last summer.
Speaking about the song back in June, Public Enemy figurehead Chuck D said: “As with many songs ‘Made With Hate’ was formed out of a conversation amongst ourselves about the level of passion fuel it takes to create, especially when attacking something of Hate.”
He continued: “You must create the energy to hate ‘Hate’. To have Peace you have to despise Hatred with a passion for Peace and attack it. You can’t have hate take over anything especially history, so you have to fuel yourself to attack in thought word and deed with equal passion.”
Now, the band have performed the song for the first time live at Mad Cool during their set this evening (July 13). You can see footage of that and other moments from the set along with images and more reaction below.
The song was the group’s first release since last summer’s single ‘Heart Afire’. The band released their self-titled debut LP in 2017, and are currently writing and recording its follow-up, due for release next year.
The band also have two UK shows booked for the summer. They play London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on August 12, and the Manchester Academy the following day.
They’re also due to headline this year’s Boomtown, alongside The Streets and Ms. Lauryn Hill.
Reviewing their last album, NME wrote: “Morello does what he did so brilliantly in Rage and Audioslave – looping riffs as thick as a hangman’s noose, with occasional forays into squealing, semi-psychedelic guitar solos – while D and B-Real rail against the establishment.
“No hatred / Fuck racists” they declare on ‘Unfuck the World’, which evokes of the sound of Rage’s explosive 1999 track ‘Guerilla Radio’. This is not a subtle record, but these are not subtle times. So grab a Marshall stack, put it through a fascist’s window and let’s start the revolution. Now.”