An epic performance from the supergroup.

Prophets of Rage have debuted their recent single, ‘Made With Hate’ live at Mad Cool festival in Madrid. You can watch footage of the moment below.

‘Made With Hate’ was the first new music from the supergroup – which features members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – since last summer.

Speaking about the song back in June, Public Enemy figurehead Chuck D said: “As with many songs ‘Made With Hate’ was formed out of a conversation amongst ourselves about the level of passion fuel it takes to create, especially when attacking something of Hate.”

He continued: “You must create the energy to hate ‘Hate’. To have Peace you have to despise Hatred with a passion for Peace and attack it. You can’t have hate take over anything especially history, so you have to fuel yourself to attack in thought word and deed with equal passion.”

Now, the band have performed the song for the first time live at Mad Cool during their set this evening (July 13). You can see footage of that and other moments from the set along with images and more reaction below.

The song was the group’s first release since last summer’s single ‘Heart Afire’. The band released their self-titled debut LP in 2017, and are currently writing and recording its follow-up, due for release next year.