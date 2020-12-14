Watch Public Enemy take to the desert in ‘GRID’ video featuring Cypress Hill and George Clinton

Public Enemy have shared a video for their new single ‘GRID’ featuring Cypress Hill and George Clinton – watch it below.

Taken from the iconic rap group’s recently released 15th studio album, ‘What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?’, the new track envisages a post-apocalyptic world where digital communication has been eradicated.

“Aww snap! No apps just maybe perhaps/ No GRID is what we need for new human contact/ Not even your own server can save you/ We all caught up in the web is so true,” frontman Chuck D raps.

“No GPS what will you do? (No e-mails or Whatsapps coming thru)/ Now your phone is just a phone with a camera/ No algorithms, huh, to manage us/ All your post on IG lost in the cloud with your information.”

Shot in the desert, the ‘GRID’ video starts off like a Zoom chat, with each member of the group, as well as Cypress Hill’s B-Real, situated in a different location. Footage of Public Enemy’s performance with George Clinton also features throughout.

You can watch the video below:

Earlier this year, the group shared their explosive new protest song, ‘State of the Union (STFU).’

Produced by DJ Premier, the emotive track hears Public Enemy take “a fiery return to the frontlines as they take on Donald Trump and his fascist regime,” according to a press release.

‘What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?’ marks Public Enemy’s historic return to Def Jam Records and includes guest appearances by the likes of Nas, YG, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Black Thought, Questlove, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys and more.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin called it “the rap icons’ finest, most fearless effort in decades.”

The review added: “Continuing to hold leaders accountable in a time when it’s truly needed, the group’s fearless expressions of truth sound right at home pinned to a jet-fuelled backdrop of rip-roaring beats that hammer your eardrums and capture everything hip-hop should stand for.”