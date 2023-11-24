Watch Pulp play ‘Joyriders’ and ‘Bad Cover Version’ for first time in 11 years at raucous Argentina show

Pulp played a raucous live show in Argentina, and aired ‘Joyriders’ and ‘Bad Cover Version’ for the first time in over a decade – check out footage of the moment below.

The performance took place last night (November 23), as part of the latest show on the Sheffield band’s ongoing ‘This Is What We Do For An Encore’ tour.

Held at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, the gig saw Jarvis Cocker and co. perform renditions of fan favourites from their discography including ‘Disco 2000’ and ‘Common People’, as well as some rarities.

Advertisement

Kicking off with ‘I Spy’, from their 1995 classic album ‘Different Class’, the band went on to surprise the audience by breaking out into a rendition of ‘Joyriders’ – a deeper cut from their 1994 ‘His ‘n’ Hers’ album. According to Setlist.FM, the performance marked the first time the band have introduced the song into their live setlist since 2012.

Another surprise was in store later in the show too, when the Britpop icons also played the 2001 song ‘Bad Cover Version’ for the first time in 11 years. Check out footage and the full setlist below.

Bad Cover Version ❤️ Pulp

Todo el show fue increíble. pic.twitter.com/37UruGpXMu — Nadia PR ⭐⭐⭐ (@nadiapr) November 24, 2023

Pulp’s setlist was:

1. ‘I Spy’

2. ‘Disco 2000’

3. ‘Joyriders’ (First time live since 2012)

4. ‘Something Changed’

5. ‘Pink Glove’

6. ‘Weeds’

7. ‘Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)’

8. ‘F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.’

9. ‘Sorted for E’s & Wizz’

10. ‘This Is Hardcore’

11. ‘Bad Cover Version’ (First time live since 2012)

12. ‘Do You Remember the First Time?’

13. ‘Babies’

14. ‘Sunrise’

15. ‘Like a Friend’

16. ‘Underwear’

17. ‘Common People’

18. ‘Background Noise’

19. ‘Razzmatazz’

20. ‘Glory Days’

21. ‘Mis-Shapes’

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the Argentina gig, the band went on to dedicate their ‘Different Class’ classic track ‘Something Changed’ to late band member Steve Mackey. News of the bassist’s death was announced back in March, following his wife, Katie Grand, revealing he had been in hospital over the past few months.

After the gig, drummer Nick Banks took to social media to share his reaction to the lively crowd on the night. “What a gig. What an audience. What a place. We are speechless at such a ‘thang’ Muchos Gracia,” he wrote. He also responded to footage shared by a concert-goer, stating that the audience was “off the scale”.

Up next on the tour, Pulp are set to play a set at Fauna Primavera in Chile tomorrow night (November 25).

Argentina!! Oh my. What a gig. What an audience. What a place.

We are speechless at such a ‘thang’ Muchos Gracias. Chile. Are you going to let the neighbours take all the glory? It’s up to you.. I know you will not disappoint….. Arise!! — Nick Banks (@therealnickbank) November 24, 2023

Crikey. It looked mental from my viewpoint but this is off the scale!!

Buenos Aires. You are ledge. https://t.co/xNeRSilX0x — Nick Banks (@therealnickbank) November 24, 2023

Earlier this month, Pulp appeared to debut a new song called ‘Background Noise’ during their set in Mexico.

Before that, the band reunited over the summer for a string of reunion gigs across the UK and Ireland. These included a massive show at London’s Finsbury Park, two Sheffield homecoming gigs, a headline set at Latitude, and a finale at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.