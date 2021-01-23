Watch PUP perform live in new ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ series

PUP have performed live as the latest guests on ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

The group, playing from inside frontman Stefan Babcock’s living room in Toronto, played a career-spanning set, playing songs including ‘Rot,’ ‘Kids,’ ‘Reservoir,’ and ‘Scorpion Hill.’

Babcock joked on social media: “BREAKING NEWS – neighbours extremely annoyed after band decides to do @nprmusic Tiny Desk session live from singer’s one bedroom apartment.”

You can watch the full, 17-minute set below.

Speaking about the title of their last, six-track, EP, ‘This Place Sucks Ass’ frontman Stefan Babcock says it refers to a joke the band would frequently make while arriving at a new city on tour.

“Literally any city, whether it was Lethbridge, Alberta, or New York City, we’d be like, ‘This place sucks ass.’ We have so much negativity, and sometimes it becomes so extreme and ridiculous that we start to find it funny. But at this moment in time, it feels so fucking real,” Babcock explained in a press statement.

“Wherever you are, it sucks ass right now. So, wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, this is an EP about the place you’re from, and the place you’re at now. Everything sucks and that’s OK, because it sucks for everybody, and we can make it a little bit better by being together in the shittiness.”

PUP’s third album, ‘Morbid Stuff’, arrived in 2019. In a four-star review, NME called the album a “refreshing, sarcastic antidote to fighting misery with the usual greetings card-meets-motivational poster sentiment”.

“‘Morbid Stuff’ secures PUP’s position at the top of the present-day punk rock pile. By eschewing the feel-good fakery of some of their peers, they’ve cracked something far more unifying than meaningless, posi-punk platitudes. After all, sometimes when you really feel like shit, it’s more fun to kick the dirt around.”